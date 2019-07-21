Share:

Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider 's wife Fatemah Sohail took to social media, where she alleged that she faced domestic violence at the hands of her husband.

In an Instagram post, Fatemah accused her husband of brutally beating her up when she confronted him about his affair with another women. He started beating her up when she questioned him about it.

Later, she decided to contact one of her friends, who took her to the hospital. Fatemah, who also happens to be pregnant, disclosed that the doctor refused to conduct a check-up as it was a "police case". However, after sometime she had her ultra-sound done to find out that her child was safe.

Fatemah also revealed that she has filed a case against her husband and that she'll be "seeing him in court".