BADIN - Rich tributes were paid to the renowned poet late Molvi Haji Ahmed Mallah on his 50th death anniversary here at Badin Press Club.

In this connection, Yadgar Committe organised a gathering in collaboration with Badin Press Club which was participated by large number of poets, journalists, writers, noted citizens and others.

Hafiz Nizamani, Siddique Marham Mallah, Professor Zarar Ahmed Rustmani, Professor Abdullah Mallah, Tanvir Ahmed Arain, Abdul Majeed Mallah, Ghulam Mustafa Jamali, Professor Tufail Ahmed Chandio observed that the poetry of late Molvi Haji Ahmed Mallah reflected the realities and dreams of the deprived and depressed people, adding that Mallah had strived for a positive change.

Appreciating literary services of Mallah, they said that his poetry dealt with different aspects, including economic and social adding that he was a moderate Islamic scholar who had done poetic translation of verses of the holy Quran in Sindhi. His poetry was also reflects as folk poetry, they commented. They said that the poetry of Mallah was against illiteracy and rotten customs of the society adding that Mallah had revolted against the futile customs of the society.

Earlier, Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Badin Press Club president, welcomed the participants and thanked them for their participation.