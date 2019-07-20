Share:

RAWALPINDI - A musical night titled ‘Sufi Rang’ was held for Sufi music lovers featuring performances of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient singer Qurban Ali Niazi along with Ghulam Abbas Farasat, Umair Ali, Rizwana Khan, Niazi Boys and Muhammad Iqbal Anjum.

A remarkable turnout of viewers was observed on the occasion at Rawalpindi Arts Council. Qurban Niazi and group spellbound the public with his sizzling performance.

He also performed his versions of Ki Jana Me Kaon, Andaz-e-Jijabana, and other favorites from the poetry of Hazrat Shah Hussain, Bulhe Shah, Khawaja Fareed and Hazrat Bedam Warsi. The other singer singers Ghulam Abbas Farasat, Umair Ali, Rizwana Khan, Niazi Boys and Iqbal Anjum added charm to ‘Sufi Rang’ receiving appreciation.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said on the occasion that objective of organizing the event was to pay tribute to the Sufi poets, added that Rawalpindi Arts Council had started this spiritual journey to spread the message of love. The night was anchored by famous artist Masood Khawaja.