The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to summon Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Yousuf Baig Mirza next week in a case related to misuse of authority and more than 2,000 appointments in state run Pakistan Television. “An inquiry had also been initiated against Mirza and he has been summoned next week to record his statement on several allegations against him,” a source said on Sunday.

According to the inquiry conducted by anti-graft watchdog, Mirza had worked as managing director PTV for nine years three tenures of three years each. He was accused of becoming head of the state run TV three times without meeting required criteria and rules.

Meanwhile, NAB has asked information ministry to provide some details that how Mirza was appointed as managing director PTV for three terms from 22-10-1998 to 08-03-2003, 10-04-2007 to 21-06-2008 and from 09-10-2010 to 12-04-2013 respectively. Mr. Mirza has also been accused of appointing 2,325 people in PTV during his nine years stay in the organisation. Of which 50 official were appointed on regular pay scale without any advertisement and prerequisite.

The NAB accused YBM of appointing 200 those employees who did not meet the criteria as they were overage having education degree of third division. The prime minister’s special assistant was also accused of misuse of his powers by giving group awards against merit depriving the eligible and deserving people. He was also accused of disposing of many cases of employees who held fake education degrees. The NAB inquiry also says that PTV staff remained unutilised causing millions of rupees loss to the national exchequer