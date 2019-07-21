Share:

‘Jath’ is a village located in the west of Kech and is neglected by the government. The village does not have a girls school. Education is not only the fundamental human right but also an obligation for every individual according to our constitutional laws and Islam. But, we villagers are still deprived from it.

Along with Jath, a number of villages in Balnigwar, a sub-tehsil of Dasht, also do not have a girl primary school.

As being a student and a resident of the village, I humbly request the minister of education and other stakeholders to build girl’s school in every village of Balochistan. The girls, too have the rights to study.

WAHEED WAHID,

Balnigwar.