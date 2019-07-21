Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Sunday has predicted that Sadiq Sanjrani will remain Senate chairman. In a statement, the PTI leader said that several members of Pakistan Peoples Party (PP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also consider no-confidence motion as political revenge.

It is to be mentioned here that Sadiq Sanjarani had summoned session of the upper house on July 23 at 3 PM on the requisition submitted by opposition parties to discuss the no-trust move against Chairman. The opposition had rejected objections of Senate chairman and demanded voting in the session.

Earlier, Rehbar Committee’ – the anti-government alliance of the opposition parties – had nominated NP’s Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate for the chairmanship of the Senate.

The committee convener Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) leader Akram Khan Durrani said, “All opposition parties will vote for Bizenjo,” adding that after much analysis of the current political situation this decision was taken.

The opposition parties also mulled over the names of Mir Kabir Khan and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senators

Raja Zafarul Haq and Pervez Rashid for the post.