LAHORE - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that only those opposition parties’ leaders were raising hue and cry who were sure the accountability process had rendered their political future uncertain.

Talking to reporters here at the railways headquarters, he reiterated that the operation clean-up against the corrupt elements would continue under the watchful eyes of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who, he added, would not make a compromise on this front.

He was critical of the VVIP treatment ‘corrupt’ leaders were being given even during detention. He pointed out that they were living in air-conditioned prisons and were taken to air-conditioned hospitals and produced in parliament.

About the attitude of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the railways minister said the JUI-F chief knew that he could be deprived of the lands under his occupation if NAB went after him.

Answering a question, Sheikh Rashid said that the target of launching 38 trains had been achieved.

He said the ticketing system would be further improved while the revenue generated by Pakistan Railways from freight trains had exceeded the set target.

He expressed the hope that seven million people would be commuting through railways by next month.

He said a five-member committee had been formed for the development of the Royal Palm Club.

The minister said that international companies were taking keen interest in investing their capital in freight train department.

Sheikh Rashid said the railways would recruit new drivers on one-year contract basis. “A committee has been set up under the chairmanship of the CEO for the purpose,” he concluded.