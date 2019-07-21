Share:

LAHORE - The joint opposition has decided to observe July 25 as black day as a mark of protest against alleged rigging in the last general elections.

The decision was taken at a meeting of opposition parties, chaired by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal here at party’s secretariat in Model Town on Saturday.

Delegations of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ahle Hadith attended the meeting. The participants also discussed proposed no-trust move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting, PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Zahid Bokhari said the opposition had decided to observe black day on July 25 in line with the decision taken by the Rahber Committee. She said that public meetings would be organised at five different locations in the provincial capital on that day.

She said that a big rally would be held outside the Punjab Assembly in the evening, which would be addressed by top opposition leaders, and would be a no-confidence vote against the ‘selected’ and inflation-tainted government. Azma expressed the resolve that the rally would be organised at all costs. “And we do not need to seek permission from the authorities for that,” she said defiantly.

“Listen, Imran Khan we do not need permission,” she said, and added, “He (Imran Khan) had himself staged protest rallies for four years without seeking any permission.”

Referring to the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he would quit even if 100 people came out on roads, PML-N leader said that now millions would come out on roads against his wrong policies.

“Now millions will come out against you. It is better for you to step down voluntarily to avoid humiliation,” she suggested to the PM.

Referring to reports of positive results of forensic audit of video of accountability judge from Punjab Forensic Science Agency and Laboratory, she demanded the higher judiciary to take notice of the issue.

JUI-F Provincial Amir Dr Ateeq-ur-Rehman said his party would stand with the joint opposition. He said that the present regime had failed to deliver. PPP parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza said that the coordination committee would decide on expanding protests to the entire country.

“We have decided to hold a rally outside the PA. We will participate in the rally hosted by the PML-N,” he said.