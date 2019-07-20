Share:

LAHORE-After crossing Iran, Ozbay Asil, a Turkish woman biker presently on a world trip, arrived in Pakistan and praised the hospitality she received from the people in the country.

Asil, who is an academician at Istanbul University, travels and tours to various countries during her summer vacations to experience and study culture all around the world. Ozbay also revealed how the Pakistani police safely escorted her towards the city of Quetta, 600-km away from the Iranian border.

She also expressed her love for the people of Pakistan and expressed her intention to visit the country again in the future.

After her short stay in Lahore, she was welcomed by the Convention Welfare Foundation International and Cross Root at Gujranwala. From Pakistan, she will head onto India and Nepal. Riding across South Asian countries, she found Pakistan the safest one to travel and defied the negative portrayal of Pakistan and Iran in western media.

Asil stated that she not only wanted to explore the two countries but to establish an objective outlook on Pakistan and Iran, to bring forward a side which the western media seldom paints.

She said, “I wanted to experience Pakistan and Iran objectively and share it on social media since they have been portrayed very differently in the media.” She mentioned how all the assertions of media proved to be untrue as she began travelling in Pakistan.

“Pakistani people treated me like their sister as they love Turkey and the Turkish people,” Özbay said.

