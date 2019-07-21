Share:

PESHAWAR - Sri Lanka edge out Pakistan 5-4 to retain 14th West Asia Cup-2019 Baseball title in the final played in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan’s efforts to come back from four runs deficit in the eighth innings came up just short, as they fell 4-5 to Sri Lanka. Pakistan put up three runs in the failed comeback. Faqir Hussain, Ubaid Ullah, and Arsalan Jamashaid picked up RBIs to lead the rally.

Pakistan fell behind early in the loss. Sri Lanka scored on a double by Sameera Rathnayake and a single by Asanka Peiris in the first inning.

Sri Lanka fired up the offense in the first inning. Rathnayake doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.

Sashika Dulshan was the winning pitcher for Sri Lanka. He went seven and a third innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out three and walking one. Tharidu Madumal and Dhananjaya Gunapala entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief. Gunapala recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Sri Lanka.

Muhammad Usman took the loss for Pakistan. He allowed seven hits and three runs over five and a third innings, striking out two and walking zero.

Muhammad Zakir, Fazal UR Rehman, Ullah, Hussain, Syed Amin Afridi, Muhammad Sumair Zawar, and Muhammad Rafi each collected one hit to lead Pakistan. Pakistan was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Jawad Ali had the most chances in the field with 13.

Sri Lanka scattered nine hits in the game. Rathnayake and Sandun Madushanka each had multiple hits for Sri Lanka. Rathnayake led Sri Lanka with three hits in four at bats. After hours and minutes of nurve wrecking and intense playing Sri Lanka protects their trophy.