Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday meets Pakistani US-based businessmen during his first official visit to Pakistan.

According to an official press release, the delegation was led by effective member of Democratic Party and famed trader Javed Anwar in Washington DC.

Prime Minister Imran Khan invited businessmen and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities afforded by Pakistan's strategic location and the connectivity to the broader region.

The press statement said that the investors appreciated improved security environment in Pakistan and identified areas of interest with regard to investment in key sectors including energy and tourism.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had landed in Washington to hold talks with President Donald Trump on cementing Pakistan-U.S. relations in a range of areas.

The meeting between the PM and US President Donald Trump is scheduled to be held at White House on July 22.