Share:

Pakistanis from across US gathered on Saturday to welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan upon arrival at the Pakistan House in Washington, DC.

A huge crowd gathered near the Pakistan house to welcome Imran Khan as they chanted “Tabdeeli DC Pohanch Chuki Hai”.

Neverending Pakistan flags,and the sound of the traditional dhol. Very proudly Pakistani crowds in DC welcoming PM Imran Khan . In the words of someone from the crowds “Tabdeeli DC Pohanch Chuki Hai”. It’s going to be a massive show of Pakistani strength tomorrow! #PMIKVisitingUS pic.twitter.com/OK1S3bXWeV — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 20, 2019

The prime minister is accompanied by his Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

This is the first visit of the prime minister to the United States after assuming his office.

The visit would feature the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices. The prime minister will also be meeting prominent members of US Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.