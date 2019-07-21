Share:

HONG KONG - Rui Patricio saved three penalties as Wolverhampton Wanderers defeated Premier League champions Manchester City to claim the Premier League Asia Trophy 3-2 in a penalty shootout in Shanghai on Saturday.

The Portuguese goalkeeper kept out spot kicks from Ilkay Gundogan, David Silva and Lukas Nmecha as Nuno Espirto Santo’s Wolves side won the four-team pre-season tournament, which also featured Newcastle United and West Ham United, after the game was goalless at the end of 90 minutes.

The match at Hongkou Stadium was a frustrating tale of missed penalties for Pep Guardiola’s English champions as Raheem Sterling was also off target from the spot during regulation time. The England international was in electric form in the opening exchanges but failed to cap a fine start with a goal when he fired over the bar from the penalty spot just before the midway point of the first half.

Patricio was kept busy in the Wolves goal, with the keeper called upon to make a routine save from Sterling with less than two minutes on the clock before pulling off a reflex save to keep out Aymeric Laporte’s close-range attempt.