COL DU TOURMALET - Thibaut Pinot led a French one-two ahead of overall leader Julian Alaphilippe to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 117.5-km mountain trek from Tarbes on Saturday.

The Groupama-FDJ rider jumped away from a small group 200 metres from the line to beat yellow jersey holder Alaphilippe and third-placed Steven Kruijswijk of the Netherlands by six seconds.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas lost contact one kilometre from the line and crossed the line in eighth place, 36 seconds off the pace. Thomas sagged alarmingly in the closing stages, and with yellow jersey holder Julian Alaphilippe finishing second on the stage, he has taken more time out of his British rival and now leads by 2min 2sec.

The 117.5km stage was abridged by several kilometres after an elongated roll-out was enforced by officials to allow police time to clear the road ahead at Ossun where dozens of environmental protesters were sitting in the road.