Prime Minister Imran Khan, starts his three-day visit to the United States of America on Sunday and is scheduled to address a record-setting gathering of the Pakistani diaspora at a stadium in Washington DC.

The prime minister will address the Pakistani community at a stadium named "Capital One Arena" with a seating capacity of above 20,000 persons most of which had been booked already with more people still registering themselves to attend the event.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Saturday said the preparations are underway to stage a landmark rally in Washington.