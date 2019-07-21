Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first visit to the United States can potentially improve the ties between the two strategic allies, according to President Donald Trump’s administration.

PM Imran landed in the United Stated on Sunday on a three-day official visit.

The PM is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and Finance Secretary Abdul Razzaq Dawood.

Pakistani PM’s visit will create stable partnership between the two countries and strengthen ties, Trump administration reported.

PM Imran Khan will also meet the interim chief and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank’s President David Malpass.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his three-day visit is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump on July 22.

According to the White House, PM Imran’s visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict.