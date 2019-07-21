Share:

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Washington on Saturday for three-day official visit to the United States of America, on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

The prime minister is accompanied by his Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi is already in Washington who will also be accompanying him during the visit.

As an unprecedented gesture, the prime minister and his delegation opted to fly by commercial flight to save the public money used to be spent heavily on the chartered flights during the foreign visits in past.

This is the first visit of the prime minister to the United States after assuming his office.

The visit would feature the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices. The prime minister will also be meeting prominent members of US Congress, corporate leaders and opinion makers as well as members of the Pakistani diaspora.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Qatar Airways Akbar Albaker in Doha, Qatar during transit to Washington DC, a PM Office press release said. During the meeting, both the sides discussed the matters of mutual interest.