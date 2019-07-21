Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has accused the government of resorting to ‘victimization’ of opposition leaders in order to divert people’s attention from its complete failure on economic front.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the mainstream opposition party believes that blindly taking dictation from IMF was causing closure of industries and businesses that could cause irreparable loss to the country.

Chaired by Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, the CEC meeting was attended by top party leaders at party’s secretariat in Model Town on Saturday.

The CEC also decided to observe July 25 as a black day to protest against ‘rigged polls’ which what the opposition alleges paved the way for the installation of PTI government in the Centre. It was decided at the meeting to hold rallies in all big cities of the country on that day.

The CEC expressed concern over the arrests of Sharif family members, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah. It termed raid on the house of Miftah Ismail violation of privacy.

Talking to media after the meeting, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said NAB cases and resultant arrests of PML-N leaders were aimed at diverting people’s attention from government’s failure on economic front. Ahsan renamed NAB as ‘Niazi Avenging Bureau’.

Giving details of the meeting, he said that the party had decided not to bow before victimization and continue struggle to save masses from the government bent upon enforcing IMF’s agenda.

Referring to numerous new taxes and duties levied by the government, the PML-N leader said the CEC believed that the government had become a tool in the hands of the Fund, and that’s why it was extorting taxes from the masses. “CEC lamented that the government had borrowed Rs7000 billion fresh loans, and had taken a clear U-turn by snatching basic amenities from the common man,” Ahsan added.

PML-N leader said the meeting also warned the government against attempts to change opposition’s majority in Senate into minority in order to foil the no-confidence motion against the Senate chairman. He said that there was 66 and 33 percent ratio in the upper House. “If the government has any self- respect, it should ask its Senate chairman to immediately tender resignation,” Ahsan said.

He said the meeting also recalled the economic growth registered during Nawaz Sharif’s government despite opposition’s ‘lock downs and sit-ins’. “It noted that the GDP rose to 5.8 percent under Nawaz’s government; inflation was reduced to 3 percent, bringing 60 billion dollars investment from China and other countries, besides generating 11000 MW of power,” Ahsan elaborated.

The PML-N leader further said the meeting noted with delight the construction of ten thousand km long motorways and revolutionary infrastructural development in health, education and industrial sectors when PML-N was in power. “It expressed sorrow that time had proved that the main objective of removing Nawaz Sharif and his team was to halt Pakistan’s economic growth under the Pak-China cooperation,” Ahsan said, and added, “The CEC observed that first the pawns were used to halt Nawaz government’s projects, and when those attempts failed, the entire PML-N leadership was put in jails under various pretexts.”

He said the meeting also expressed concern over curbs and ban on media through various means, hurling of threats and torture of journalists.

He said that despite the fact that the accountability judge’s ‘confessional’ video had been proven original by the Punjab Forensic Lab, the sentence awarded to Nawaz Sharif had not been overturned.