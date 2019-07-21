Share:

HAFIZABAD-The district police busted four gangs of dacoits, burglars, bike-lifters and mobile snatchers and arrested 44 of their members including ringleaders. The police also recovered stolen articles worth more than Rs5 million.

Addressing a press conference, DPO Sajid Kiani claimed that Saddr, Vanike Tarar and Pindi Bhattian police arrested 44 members of Saghir, Qaiseri, Asadi and Tipu gangs that were wanted in 36 cases of heinous crime. He handed over cash worth Rs638000, 10 cattle heads, 10 bikes, six cellphones, eight solar plates, 12 batteries, two peter engine and gold ornaments to real owners.

in the presence of media. He further said that the police had also seized 64 illicit firearms from the outlaws.

He claimed that the police in the district rounded up 526 POs, 568 court deserters, 392 habitual criminals and 355 drug-peddlers and recovered stolen articles worth millions of rupees and seized 7kg of heroin, 67kg of hashish, 6kg of opium and 2128 bottles of liquor worth Rs78000,000 during the past six months.