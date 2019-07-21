Share:

KARACHI - A police sub-inspector (SI) was martyred in the targeted attack at Site Super Highway in Karachi on Saturday.

According to SSP Malir, the SI Ghulam Qadir lost his life when unidentified men opened fire near Wazir Goth.

The martyred SI Ghulam was en route to the police station from his home when he was attacked, SSP Malir said. The body was taken to the hospital while the police rushed to the scene and began the investigation after gathering the shreds of evidence. Separately, a child has been shot injured by a stray bullet in Ajmer Nagri, Karachi.

According to media reports a 12 years old Hafeez-u-Rehman has been shot injured by stray bullet. The incident occurred in North Karachi near Rehmania Morh, Khwaja Ajmer Nagri.

The child has been shifted to hospital by his family.

FIVE SUSPECTS HELD

Pakistan Rangers, Sindh claimed to have arrested at least five suspects allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies and drug peddling from various areas of Karachi. According to a Rangers’ spokesperson, the paramilitary force took the suspects into custody during raids in Liyari, Model colony and Saeedabad. On the other hand, Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four suspects associated with the Lyari gang war during a raid and seized illicit arms from their possession.