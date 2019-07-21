Share:

Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh President Nisar Khuhro Saturday submitted an application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and expressed the party’s reservations over deployment of army personnel inside the polling stations for NA-205 by-election.

In that application, the PPP leader emphasised the ECP to deploy the army personnel outside the polling stations and asked the commission to re-consider its decision of deploying the personnel inside the polling stations.

Talking to the media after submitting the application, Khuhro said that he had written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner and the copy the letter has also been submitted to the provincial election commission. He added that the decision to deploy army personnel inside the polling stations during the 2018 elections was a harsh experience and it made the elections of 2018 very controversial.

Khuhro further informed that PPP had also issued a showcase notice to its MPA Ali Nawaz Mahar for favoring the opposition candidates. During the media talk at provincial election commission, the PPP Sindh chief said the presiding officers are appointed by the ECP, adding that the PTI’s allegation against the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah for appointing his blue-eyed officers made no sense.

It may be noted here that Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdaus Shamim Naqvi on Friday had also submitted an application with ECP and raised his suspicions over the electoral process after last minute changes of the presiding officers in the constituency. He also condemned the alleged move of the transfers of presiding officers was tantamount to election rigging.

NA-205 (Ghotki) went vacant after the demise of the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ali Muhammad Mahar and the by-election was due on 23rd July. Mahar community from both sides contesting polls under the banner of PPP and PTI and its coalition partners in federal government.