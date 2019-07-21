Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have condemned the terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan on

Sunday and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

In their separate statements, they extended their sympathy to the families of martyred and prayed for high ranks in heaven for martyrs.

The President in his statement said the entire nation is united in war against terrorism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan prayed for early recovery of injured persons and directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical

facilities to them.