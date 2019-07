Share:

Pakistan Tehrik Insaf has emerged as the largest political force in the election for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in tribal districts by winning five seats.

According to unofficial results of all sixteen provincial assembly seats from tribal districts, PTI secured five, Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) won three seats, Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami won one seat each. Six independent candidates were elected in the first ever elections in

tribal districts.