Share:

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor has stated that the internal security situation of Pakistan has improved as sacrifices of Pakistani nation and security forces have started yielding results.

The DG ISPR said border control was much better after the erection of the security fence along Pak-Afghan border. He said border fence would help reduce terrorism-related incidents. He also added that now the main focus of the security forces was the development in Balochistan and restructuring of terrorism affected areas in coordination with the civil administration.

DG ISPR was briefing the media regarding the spike in tensions with India in February early this year and the overall security situation of the country. The DG ISPR lauded the role of media in highlighting positive image of the country abroad.