KANDHKOT - Unknown armed men robbed a shopkeeper at gunpoint in the broad daylight near Khushwal Restaurant here on Saturday.

According to details, the incident took place around 3pm in the heart of city in the precinct of police A section. Complainant Sunny Kumar Agarwal, owner of pesticide depot, told the newsmen that he was busy in his shop with customers suddenly a group armed men entered his shop and took him hostage at gunpoint and robbed Rs 150,000 and cell phone from him.

The law and order situation of Kashmore was declining for several months while robbery, snatching, kidnapping and other street crime cases had become order of the day. Meanwhile, Ghotki police took out a flag march in connection with upcoming NA-205 by-poll scheduled to be held on July 23. The march was led by SSP Ghotki Dr Farrukh Lanjar. DSPs, SHOs, Inspectors, and Quick Response force officials participated in the march. It was started from district police headquarter Mirpur Mathelo and culminated at city point.