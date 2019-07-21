Share:

ISLAMABAD - Textile group exports from the country during financial year ended on June 30, 2019 reduced by 1.42% in dollar terms as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last financial year. The textile group exports during the period from July-June, 2018-19 came down from US$ 13.520 billion to US$13.329 billion, showing an approximate reduction of US$0.191 billion during the period under review. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), in 12 months of fiscal year 2018-19, textile products worth US$13.329 billion were exported as against the exports of US$13.520 billion of the corresponding period of last year. The textile products which recorded negative growth in their respective exports in dollar term included raw cotton by 64.98%, cotton yarn 17.97%, cotton cloth 4.64% and towels 1.41%, it added.