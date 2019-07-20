Share:

LAHORE-Call us fanatical but our love for Sonya Hussyn is undying and if the name Sonya Hussyn isn’t setting off any alarms in your head, you must be living under a rock.

In the past few years, The diva Sonya Hussyn has become one of the top actresses in the Pakistani Industry; opening and closing countless high fashion runways, stunned on the cover of every magazine, and even starred in the movies ‘Azaadi’ and ‘Moor’.

She is slaying the fashion scene, and the industry for that matter and these are the five things we absolutely adore about her.

Star Power

Sonya Hussyn’s extraordinary talent and inbuilt star quality have a transfixing effect on the viewer. The ease with which she switches from girl to woman or rises above underwhelming scripts in the tradition of Lollywood’s most loved and lasting leading ladies is truly commendable.

Diva Inside out

We should have guessed that the real life Pakeeza is way more fashionable than her reel life character. If there is one actress who knows her body type, embraces fashion as an art, never plays by the rulebook and truly has fun with fashion with all her heart, it’s this Diva.

From being on the speed dial of top luxury designers to nailing every casual look carved out of her own closet, Sonya is certainly Pakistan’s film Industry’s fashion diva and hands down a fashion chameleon of the highest order.

Sheer screen

presence

And the most important reason why we adore Sonya is that whenever we watch a drama of hers, we’re never disappointed. Be it her grace, acting prowess, dressing sense, or sheer screen presence, Sonya gives it her all in making the drama a wholesome entertainer.

She stole all hearts the day she made an entry in Lollywood as Amber in Jami’s film Moor. She wowed the audience and won them over with sheer class, managing to make a mark with her drama and fashion choices.

Red carpet queen

Just about this year’s Lux Style Awards, her look was truly amazing. Looking gorgeous as always in a divine satin sheath floor-length gown with one ruffle shoulder and side slit adding glam quotient to her look and on-fleek makeup by Omayr Waqar, Sonya Hussyn made the best of the red carpet and the photos and videos made her fans gush.