Share:

The most anticipated visit yet of Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister is here. Khan will travel to the United States on Sunday for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, in which he is expected to try to mend fences and attract much-needed investment.

The visit comes at a hopeful time for US-Pakistan relations. US-Pak relations in the past two years have been rocky- in perhaps what was the lowest point, Trump cut off hundreds of millions of dollars in security assistance to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of offering “nothing but lies and deceit” while giving safe haven to terrorists, a charge angrily rejected by Islamabad. Since then there has been a noticeable shift of tone between the two countries, with President Trump stating this year that the US enjoyed good relations with Pakistan. The most important event that precedes this visit, and the one occurrence Pakistan is banking on to gain US’s favour, is the very recent arrest of Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of a four-day militant attack on the Indian city of Mumbai in 2008. The arrest of a US-designated terrorist, so wanted by India, as well as Pakistan’s facilitation role in the Afghan Peace process, are slated to be Pakistan’s trump cards to use to make the visit a success.

How can Pakistan leverage our position to our advantage and what can we hope to get out of the visit? Though Pakistan is badly in need of economic existence, restoring funds for security seems to be the top priority. Trump’s cutting off hundreds of millions of dollars in security assistance to Pakistan has the potential to cause hardship, especially now when the US is expected to discharge troops from Afghanistan soon, leaving the situation on ground vulnerable to security threats. Some diplomatic support from the US, in the wake of unpredictable relations between Pakistan and India, would be welcomed as well.

Yet, although the circumstances are opportune, it is possible that Pakistan may be expected to make further negotiations that Khan may not be so keen on. The Trump administration has hinted of pressuring Pakistan on social progress- recently, US Vice President Mike Pence urged Islamabad to free Junaid Hafeez, a university teacher arrested on blasphemy charges. The Trump cards of Hafiz Saeed and Afghanistan may not be enough- it will be interesting to see if Khan will risk sacrificing domestic popularity and acquiescence to more social and progressive reforms.