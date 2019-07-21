Share:

In a suicide attack on District Headquarter Hospital and firing at a police check-post on Sunday three policemen embraced martyrdom, and over 10 others injured.

According to police, the check post was attacked by terrorists early in the morning and the bodies of the two martyred policemen was shifted to the DHQ hospital, where a suicide attacker detonated his vest.

Police reported that the condition of a few among the wounded is critical.

DSP Iftikhar Shah said that police is suspecting that the suicide attacker was a female.

He said that the security forces have sealed off the area and have started to gather evidence from the site of the attack.