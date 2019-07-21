Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-Two women and as many girls drowned two incidents occurred separately here the other day.

According to rescue sources, two women drowned and two others were rescue when a bull-cart, carrying nine persons overturned here in River Chenab near Khangarh.

According to Rescue 1122, nine persons including four women were heading towards the other bank of River Chenab for cutting grass on a bull-cart.

In the middle of the river bed, the bull-cart overturned due to increasing flow of water near Khangarh. Resultantly, two of the women identified as: 25-year-old Zarina, wife of Ramzan and Zarina Bibi, 40, wife of Riaz drowned whereas two others were rescued saved by locals and shifted in unconscious condition to Rural Health Centre Khangarh from where they were referred to DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh. In a similar incident, which occurred at Head Punjnad, Basti Azmatpur in Tehsil Alipur, two minor girls drowned in a water pond while another was rescued.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, on information, the rescuers rushed to the site and managed to rescue one of the girls whereas the two other disappeared in the water.

The rescuer team on directives of District Emergency Officer Dr Irshadul Haq carried out a hectic search and fished out bodies of both the girls identified as: 12-year-old Saima, daughter Ahmad Baksh and 10-year-old Aqsa, daughter of Mazhar. The bodies were handed to the families. All the three girls were cousin and they were taking a bath in the pond as usual and could the judged the water level, which had increased due rising water level in the river.