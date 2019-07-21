Share:

SIALKOT - Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Pakistan Furqat Sidiqov will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Monday. SCCI Senior Vice President Waqas Akram Awan told The Nation that the Uzbek Ambassador would discuss in detail the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI. He will also visit some leading industrial units in Sialkot.

12 INJURED IN

DIFFERENT INCIDENTS

As many as 12 persons including women and a minor child were injured in different incidents here.

Police said that Nazia Bibi (36) and their son Ayan (seven years old) were injured seriously in a gas cylinder blast at their home in bordering village Gondal-Sialkot. Nazia Bibi was preparing breakfast for her family when the gas cylinder exploded with a bang due to gas leakage in the kitchen. Nazia Bibi and her minor son Ayan sustained serious burns. Rescue 1122 shifted them to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition. The doctors said that more than 50 percent bodies of the victims were burnt.

On the other hand, 10 passengers including three women were injured seriously when a Daska-Sialkot bound passenger van overturned due to speeding near village Glotiyaan-Daska on main Daska-Gujranwala Road. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Daska THQ Civil Hospital where the condition of Ambreen Liaqat, Riffat Khall, Zahida Ehsan, Razia Bibi and Azra Mukhtar was stated to be critical. Police were investigating.