SIALKOT -The water level rose to 75,461 cusec in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot due to the ongoing spell of monsoon rains in the region and catchment areas in neighbouring Occupied Jamma and Kashmir here.

According to officials of the Irrigation Department, flow of water was recorded at 3,808 cusecs in River Tavi and 1,405 cusec in River Jammu at Head Marala here.

The officials informed that that as many as 17,000 cusec water is being released in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal and 11000 cusec in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) here. Both the main canals originate from River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider reviewed in detail prevailing flood situation in rivers and seasonal nullahs flowing through the district. Occasion, he said that the entire district administration machinery has already been put on alert and the flood situation is being monitored round-the-clock.

He said that flood situation is totally normal and under control in the district here.

RAIN, HAILING

LASHE REGION

Meanwhile, widespread heavy rain followed by hailing and thunderstorm lashed the entire Sialkot region here.

All the low-lying urban and rural areas were inundated due to knee-deep rainwater in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here.

Most of the motorcycles, cars and rickshaws were found struck in rainwater on inter-city and link roads in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur surrounding areas here.

People have warmly welcome the rain and came out on roads and in streets to enjoy the pleasant weather.

Peddler nabbed with drugs

Daska police arrested a suspected drug-peddler and recovered 1.3kg of hashish worth millions of rupees from him here on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Abbas have been put behind bars after registration of a case against him. Further investigation was underway.