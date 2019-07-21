Share:

SARGODHA - A youth brutally murdered his sister in the name of honour, and his family refused to file a case against him. However, the police became plaintiff in the case and registered an FIR against the accused.

The accused identified as Naeemullah had axed his sister Asima to death in village 121/NB within the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police.

The police reached the spot and asked the family for registration of a case against the accused, but they refused to do so. According to police, the accused doubted the character of his sister and killed her for ‘honour’. The police moved the body to hospital for autopsy and registered a case against the accused who is still at large.

MAN KILLS FATHER-IN-LAW TO AVENGE DISGRACE

A man gunned down his father-in-law to avenge torture on him here on Saturday, police said.

According to police, wife of Irfan, resident of Bhalwal city, was staying with her parents due to differences with husband.

Irfan visited the house of in-laws to take his wife back to home but his in-laws instead of sending the woman with her husband brutally tortured him and threw him out of the house.

To avenge torture and disrespect, Irfan revisited the house of in-laws with arms where he gunned down his father-in-law.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police have registered a case against the murderer.