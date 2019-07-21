Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf stalwart Khurram Sher Zaman on Saturday filed a petition in the court seeking release of due monetary and other benefits awarded to provincial assembly members.

Zaman in the petition argues that the members of the assembly are owed by the government after an act passed in 2017 which raised their salaries and benefits which is yet to be meted out.

Zaman has named the Chief Secretary, Speaker and the Minister for Law (Sindh) in the petition as party to the petition.

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has also been made party to the petition along with other noted dignitaries of the provincial government.

The petition demands and order for the owed benefits on priority basis.