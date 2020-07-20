Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday announced Secondary School Certificate (SSC-II) examinations and 11 candidates secured third position in science group with the same marks.

The first position in science group of FBISE matriculation exams was shared by two female students Khunsha Nisha of Islamabad Model College for Girls F-6/2 and Menahil Eman from Army Public School and College for Girls Range Road Rawalpindi with 1,097 marks. Second position was shared by two students Faheem Abbas of Garrison Cadet College, Kohat and Zartasha Abbasi of Garrison Academy, Kharian Cantt with 1,096 marks.

However the third position in the group was secured by eleven students and all obtained 1095 marks. The students include Qayyum Ahmed of Garrison Boys High School, Tufail Road, Lahore Cantt, Muhammad Usman Farooq of Army Public School Ordnance Road, Rawalpindi, Abdullah Shahid HITEC School and College Taxila.

Other students include Ubaid Khan of Garrison Cadet College Kohat, Jalal Khan, Cadet College Wana, Ifraa Anjum Army Public School, Humayun road Rawalpindi, Masabeh Minhas, DHA Senior School for Girls, Khadija Tul Zahra Garrison Academy for Girls Sarfaraz Road, Lahore Cantt, Zainab Naqib HITEC School and College Taxila Cantt and Hooriyan Kishwar of Army Public School, The Mall Peshawar Cantt.

In the humanities group, first position was secured by Ayesha Ali from DHA Senior School for Girls Phase-V, DHA Lahore Cantt with 1,043 marks, second position was taken by Muhammad Haris Muavia of Institute of Islamic Sciences Satra Meel with 1,037 marks and Zakria Basharat secured third position with 1,035 numbers.