KARACHI - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday rejected the resignation of his party’s MNA from Karachi Aamir Liaquat Husain and stated that he was “proud” that the TV show host was part of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Aamir Liaquat shared on Twitter, that in his ‘long’ meeting the prime minister rejected his ‘four-page’ long resignation. He added that he spoke to the PM with an open heart and lauded him for raising his voice for the problems regarding Karachi.

“You are an asset for Tehreek-e-Insaf, there is no need to leave anything,” Aamir quoted PM Imran in a series of tweets. He added that the party needed him and would make Pakistan a welfare state and that he “respected the lawmaker for raising his voice for Karachi”.

The TV host turned politician shared that the Prime Minister told him that he was aware of the problems that he mentioned and that Karachi was the “most important city” for him.

Earlier in the day, Hussain had announced on Twitter that he was heading to Prime Minister House to submit his resignation to PM Imran Khan.

“I am heading to Prime Minister House to present my resignation to Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr Imran Khan,” the lawmaker tweeted from Karachi.

Last week, Hussain had tweeted that he had requested time from Prime Minister Imran Khan and would submit his resignation to him in that meeting as he felt “helpless” as an MNA from Karachi.

“I admit that I am a helpless MNA from Karachi,” Hussain had said, adding that he was unable to provide electricity to the citizens of his city.

“I cannot see the people of Karachi, especially my constituents, suffer and cannot see them face the lies of [K-Electric CEO] Monis Alvi,” the MNA said.

The port city has been facing prolonged and frequent power outages since the start of the summer, which has brought with it hot and humid weather and a surge in electricity demand. The outages had turned worse after the city was hit by monsoon rains.

KE CEO Moonis Alvi had also apologised to the people of Karachi while noting that the city had been witnessing unusual load-shedding.

The reason of the load-shedding, according to the KE chief, was a high demand of 3,560 megawatts (MW) when the power utility, he said, had a peak generation capacity of only 3,200 MWs.