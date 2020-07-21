Share:

Jeff Bezos, the 56-year-old founder and CEO of US-headquartered e-commerce giant Amazon is the richest man on Earth. The business mogul was named the first person in modern history to gather a fortune worth over a whopping $100 billion, but that’s not all.

In a single day record, Bezos on Monday lavishly reaped in $13 billion more to his previously estimated net worth of around $171 billion.

The significant inflow into Bezos’ kitty is being called the largest single-day jump for a billionaire listed in the 2012 “Bloomberg Billionaire Index”, the media reported.

Since December 2018, Amazon shares have witnessed a surge of 7.9 percent. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon shares are up 73 percent this year because everybody is preferring to shop online fearing the deadly virus.

On the one hand, the US is struggling to cope with its worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, on the other hand Bezos has managed to shatter all records pertaining to single-day earnings.

Recently, India’s corporate tycoon Mukesh Ambani secured sixth place among the world's top billionaires, days after leaving behind American business tycoon and ace investor Warren Buffet. The Indian industry leader has also overtaken Google co-founder Larry Page.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, as of 14 July, Ambani, the chairman and managing director of India’s Reliance Industries, is the sixth wealthiest man in the world, with $72.4 billion.