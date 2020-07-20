Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir will be available for the England series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Monday.

Amir had earlier withdrawn from the series to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. However, after the birth of his daughter just four days ago, Amir announced his decision to re-join the side. The paceman had already undergone one COVID-19 test.

“As part of the process, both Amir and Mohammad Imran (Masseur at the National High Performance Centre) underwent COVID-19 tests on Monday and require two negative tests to be eligible to travel to the United Kingdom,” stated the Pakistan Cricket Board’s media release. “If their first tests return negative, they will be moved to a bio-secure environment in Lahore where their second tests will be conducted on Wednesday, with the expected departures over the weekend.” The release further mentioned: “The departure of Shoaib Malik to England has been delayed until the second week of August after India extended the ban on international flights until 31 July, which, in turn, has delayed a planned family reunion. When Shoaib Malik will join the squad for the T20I series, which starts on 28 August in Manchester, the team management will release a player.”

Amir will replace Haris Rauf in the squad, who has tested positive for coronavirus five out of six times. “Very unfortunate with Harris Rauf. He has been with the squad and we are waiting for him to recover, but unfortunately he has been repeatedly tested positive,” the head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, said. Pakistan are currently in Derby playing an intra-squad practice match and will travel to Manchester on 1 August, four days before the start of the first Test.