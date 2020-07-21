Share:

The Azerbaijani military announced on Tuesday that it downed two Armenian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

A statement by the Ministry of Defense said Azerbaijani forces shot down a drone conducting reconnaissance activity on their positions on the southern front lines near Agdam.

Separately, another drone belonging to Armenia on an intelligence-collecting mission was downed in the northern Tovuz region.

After martyring a dozen Azerbaijani soldiers since July 12, Armenian forces, suffering losses from Azerbaijani retaliation, have withdrawn.

Azerbaijan has blasted Armenia’s "provocative" actions, with Turkey supporting Baku and warning Yerevan that it would not hesitate to stand against any attack on its eastern neighbor.

Since 1991 the Armenian military has illegally occupied the Upper Karabakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) region, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.