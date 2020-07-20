Share:

PARIS -The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year for the first time in its 64-year history after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the football calendar, organisers France Football magazine said on Monday. The prestigious award, voted for by journalists, is an annual prize given to the best male footballer in the world since 1956. The women’s Ballon d’Or was first awarded in 2018. The 2019-20 season has been ravaged by the pandemic, with all the major European leagues suspending matches from March to June. International tournaments, such as the European Championship and Copa America, were also pushed back to 2021 due to the virus. Pascal Ferre, editor-in-chief of France Football, said in a statement: “From a sports perspective, two months (January and February), out of the eleven generally required to form an opinion and decide who should lift the trophies, represent far too little to gauge and judge. “... Without forgetting that the other games were played – or will be played – in extraordinary conditions (behind closed doors, with five replacements).”