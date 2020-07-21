Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary SH&ME Nabeel Awan, Special Secretary Silwat Saeed, Additional Secretary Dr Salman Shahid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Amir Zaman Khan, Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Athar and other officials.

The Minister reviewed suggestions submitted to improve the scale and the performance of the Blood Transfusion Authority. Secretary Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority gave a briefing to the Minister about the performance of the Authority.

The Minister said that the process of blood screening is being improved and blood banks are working in all hospitals of Punjab. She said that no illegal blood bank will allowed to operate and all non licensed blood banks will be considered illegal.

She said, “The performance and capacity of the Punjab Blood Transfusion Authority will be enhanced by provision of more budget. All vacant positions in the BTA must be filled.

The quality assurance will be assessed according to international standards and standards on hygiene must be enforced.

The screening process according to standards must be ensured.”

She said that as many as 41 blood banks were closed due to non implementation of SOPs.

The blood infusion system will be standardized according to the Punjab Blood Transfusion Safety Act 2016.

She also directed that a mechanism be developed for the professional training of the officers.

She said that performance of the Blood Transfusion Authority will be monitored regularly.