Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday directed the provincial price control committee, food department and administration to ensure availability of flour bags at fixed rates in the markets.

In a statement, the CM made it clear that no hurdle will be tolerated in the availability of flour bags at the government rates.” Every possible step should be taken in this regard and a report be submitted to the CM Office along with indiscriminate action against hoarders”, he said.

Usman Buzdar reiterated that hoarders will not be allowed to exploit the people and directed the food department and administrative officers to go to the field to monitor the markets’ situation. “Ample wheat stock is available in Punjab and prior release of wheat to flour mills has also been ensured to stabilize the flour prices.

Any false increase in the prices of flour bags is unacceptable and the monitoring of crushing of wheat in flour mills should be made more strict”, the CM affirmed.

MNAs CALL ON CM PUNJAB

Members of the National Assembly Riaz Fatiana and Rana Qasim Noon met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed different matters of mutual interest.

The CM assured to solve their constituency related problems on a priority basis adding that problems relating to constituencies of MNAs will be resolved.

MNAs are as dear to me as MPAs and coordination with them will be further improved, he added. No one will be allowed to put any obstacle to the solution of genuine issues of elected representatives and the doors of CM Office are always opened to the MNAs. The MNAs will be given full respect and honour and consultation will be continued with them to resolve the problems faced by the people. Similarly, MNAs’ proposals will be given full importance and practical suggestions will be implemented, the CM further said.

Provincial Minister Ashfa Riaz was also present on this occasion.

CM CALLS CABINET

MEETING TODAY

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has called 33rd provincial cabinet meeting today (July 21) at his office to review the 20-point agenda.