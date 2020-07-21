Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday urged the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops.

In his message in connection with the anti-polio drive that has resumed across the country in selected areas after four months of break due to the coronavirus outbreak, the CM said success of the drive depended on the polio workers and the masses.

“Ensure every child is vaccinated against the disease in the drive,” Murad Shah urged the parents.

A special targeted anti-polio drive has resumed in selected districts across the country.

In Punjab, a five-day anti-polio drive has been launched in 44 union councils of Faisalabad and 14 union councils of Attock. Anti-polio vaccine would be administered to a total of 317,783 children up to five years of age.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a five-day anti-polio campaign has begun in South Waziristan district during which more than one hundred thousand children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.

Five-day anti–polio drive has also been launched in ten Union Councils of Quetta.

During the campaign, more than one hundred ten thousand children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops.