LAHORE - The office of Punjab IG Prisons has set up Prisoners Complaint Cell (PCC) and launched a mobile application through which complaints related to jails issues can be lodged. According to a spokesperson here on Monday, Punjab IG Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig said that complainants can register complaints through mobile application or call, adding, it would help eliminate corruption, torture, inappropriate behavior and non-cooperation in the prisons of Punjab. The IG Prisons said that the staff concerned would keep the complainants updated till the resolution of their complaints. He asked the complainants to mention their name, mobile number and identity card number in the application while lodging their complaint.