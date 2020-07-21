Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday has confirmed 40 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 266,096. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,639.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,013 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 113,553 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 90,444 in Punjab, 32,243 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,441 in Balochistan, 14,625 in Islamabad 1,868 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,922 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,090 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,019 in Sindh, 1,147 in KP, 133 in Balochistan, 160 in Islamabad, 43 in GB and 47 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,758,551 coronavirus tests and 17,783 in last 24 hours. 208,030 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,481 patients are in critical condition.