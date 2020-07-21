Share:

The 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at at GHQ Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the meeting.

The GHQ forum reviewed operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in context of external and internal security of the country.

COAS complimented efforts put in by all formations to maintain a high-level combat readiness, particularly in the wake of evolving regional security situation. Taking special note of continued atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir as illegal actions of August 5, 2019 complete one year next month, the Corps Commanders’ Conference paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for their legitimate struggle for freedom.

COAS especially lauded efforts in aid of civil administration in fight against COVID -19 and LOCUST. Stressing the need to exercise maximum care with respect to Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram to maintain the gains achieved in countering the pandemic, forum also appreciated efforts of doctors, healthcare workers, paramedics across the country.

He also expressed complete satisfaction with overall operational readiness of Army as the forum reiterated resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security.