Share:

KARACHI - An accountability court on Monday deferred indictment of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and other accused in assets beyond known sources of income case.

Agha Siraj Durrani along with co-accused appeared before the court for the hearing, while three nominated accused including a Shamshad Khatton failed to show up before the court. The accused stated that due to coronavirus outbreak, they were unable to reach the court and sought exemption from the court appearance. Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till August 11. On July 20 last year, the anti-corruption body had ordered an inquiry on charges of corruption against the Sindh Assembly speaker.