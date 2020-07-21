Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash on Monday congratulated the tribal people and elected representatives on completion of one year of elections in the merged districts. He said on July 20, 2019 for the first time in history, 21 tribal members were elected in the merged districts and they had been given representation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in which 16 members were elected through elections while four women and 1 minority member also became part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on reserved seats.

Briefing media persons along with Provincial Assembly members Shafiq Afridi, Ayesha Bano and Anita Mehsud, he said the journey of development in the tribal districts was in full swing under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. He said various projects were being implemented under the Accelerated Development Programme to alleviate the 72-year-old deprivation of the tribal districts.

Kamran Bangash said for the first time the tribal people had been given the right to appeal, argue and the facility to have a lawyer. Similarly through Sehat Sahulat Card free treatment facility had also been provided to every family in the merged districts. He said work was also in progress to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the area.

He said 1404 posts had been created in the Village and Neighbourhood Councils under the local government system while 25 TMAs had been notified in the districts besides 50 arm roll trucks and 600 containers had been provided to the tribal districts for cleaning and removal of garbage.

Similarly, Bangash said, 1297 posts had been created in the health sector while 4495 posts had been created in the education sector.

The Special Assistant said the scope of Rescue 1122 had been extended to the tribal districts where 21 rescue stations were under construction while 4 stations were fully operational.

He further said that 1861 posts had been created in the rescue out of which 1193 posts were in the merged districts on which domicile holders had been recruited while the remaining posts would also be filled soon. Under Insaf Rozgar Scheme, 4118 persons had been provided interest free loans of Rs.945 million while Khyber Pass Economic Corridor had been approved at a cost of Rs.66 billion, he added.

Kamran Bangash said that apart from this, projects worth Rs. 24 billion had been completed in the merged districts during financial year 2019-20, while a significant amount of Rs. 49 billion had been allocated for the financial year 2020-21. He said the projects approved in the annual budget for the tribal districts would continue separately.