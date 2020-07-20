Share:

LAHORE-As the worldwide economy has been facing slowdown in the post-Corona scenario and all international textile exhibitions have been cancelled the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association has taken the initiative to participate in the Digital Global Apparel Sourcing Expo, adopting the latest trend to explore world market for Pakistani apparel goods through virtual mode.

The one-month long digital apparel show, organised by the International Apparel Federation (IAF) and the Foursource, has already been launched online on 15th July, running till August 14 2020. In a joint statement issued here on Monday, PRGMEA regional chairman Sohail A. Sheikh and Chief Coordinator Ijaz A. Khokhar observed that this is another initiative of PRGMEA, becoming the first trade body from Pakistan to participate on self-finance basis in a digital textile show and use this worldwide technological fashion industry platform for B2B matchmaking, as both the exporters as well as the importers are now reluctant to travel abroad and attend ‘physical trade exhibitions’ and explore market. Ijaz Khokhar, who is also the Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF), said that owing to COVID-19 all trade shows are cancelled, so marketing trends have now moved to Digital Exhibitions. “We are hoping for very encouraging response and all our participants are curious to see the outcome of this first experiment,” he added.

He pointed out that many countries are exhibiting their garment products while more than 15,000 buyers are in connection through this virtual worldwide expo, engaging retail & large brand buyers, sourcing managers, brand owners, start up labels, designers and buying houses agents globally. Ijaz Khokhar stated that keeping in view of the hardships of the business community in the post-pandemic situation, the International Apparel Federation has taken the step for holding Digital Global Apparel Expo to minimize the problems confronted by the business community.

PRGMEA regional chairman Sohail A. Sheikh said that the International event is an ideal opportunity for forward thinking manufacturers, looking to connect with buyers on global scale, as it is providing multi-fold marketing on the Foursource platform and through the network of IAF. Sohail A. Sheikh said that in the wake of COVID-19 impact on the country’s export of textile sector, there was a need on the part of the textile sector to adopt with changing circumstances. He was of the view that digitalization has now become the need of the hour and it is inevitable to use digital tools to explore world market. He said that the digital show fuels the business of fashion by helping facilitate connections between buyers and brands with outstanding services like retail concierge and matchmaking programs, bridging relationships and strengthening connections. Additionally, retailers and buyers have opportunities to learn, network and conduct business with new exhibiting brands, he added. At the virtual show, companies can display all kinds of garments for Men, Women, Juniors and Children. It offers an opportunity for Pakistan to boost its exports as well as revive the closed manufacturing capacity.