ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday hinted at holding one-sided proceedings in the further absence of Faisal Vawda or his lawyer in the dual nationality case. A five member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Raja Sikandar Sultan, heard the case. The Commission made the remarks after the Federal Minister failed to appear before ECP in person or through his lawyer. The Commission also directed the petitioners to submit their replies within 15 days to the commission. While talking to the media after the hearings, the lawyer of the main petitioner against Faisal Vawda, Nizakat Hussain Abbasi, said that once again the minister failed to appear before the commission; adding that it was nothing more than using delaying tactics in order to avoid accountability. He further claimed that they would win the case and will disqualify Faisal Vawda as he had lied to the commission. It is pertinent to mention that earlier the ECP had directed Faisal Vawda to appear before the commission in person or through his lawyer in his dual national case. It is alleged that Faisal Vawda had concealed his American nationality at the time of submitting nomination papers to the returning officer for the general elections 2018 which is against the law of the country.